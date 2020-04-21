Coronavirus projected to cancel half of 2020's live sporting events

Only 53% of the major sports events originally scheduled for 2020 are likely to take place this year, according to new projections from sports marketing agency Two Circles.

By month: Here's the percentage of originally scheduled events that took place (January–March) or are projected to take place (April–December).

January: 4,006 of 4,006 (100%)

4,006 of 4,006 (100%) February: 3,626 of 3,739 (97%)

3,626 of 3,739 (97%) March: 1,870 of 5,584 (33.5%)

1,870 of 5,584 (33.5%) April: 49 of 4,726 (1%)

49 of 4,726 (1%) May: 55 of 3,420 (1.6%)

55 of 3,420 (1.6%) June: 55 of 2,959 (1.9%)

55 of 2,959 (1.9%) July: 120 of 3,545 (3.4%)

120 of 3,545 (3.4%) August: 276 of 3,555 (7.8%)

276 of 3,555 (7.8%) September: 5,467 of 4,255 (128.5%)

5,467 of 4,255 (128.5%) October: 5,090 of 5,957 (85.4%)

5,090 of 5,957 (85.4%) November: 2,735 of 4,188 (65.3%)

2,735 of 4,188 (65.3%) December: 3,077 of 3,870 (79.5%)

