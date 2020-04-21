Coronavirus projected to cancel half of 2020's live sporting events
Only 53% of the major sports events originally scheduled for 2020 are likely to take place this year, according to new projections from sports marketing agency Two Circles.
By month: Here's the percentage of originally scheduled events that took place (January–March) or are projected to take place (April–December).
- January: 4,006 of 4,006 (100%)
- February: 3,626 of 3,739 (97%)
- March: 1,870 of 5,584 (33.5%)
- April: 49 of 4,726 (1%)
- May: 55 of 3,420 (1.6%)
- June: 55 of 2,959 (1.9%)
- July: 120 of 3,545 (3.4%)
- August: 276 of 3,555 (7.8%)
- September: 5,467 of 4,255 (128.5%)
- October: 5,090 of 5,957 (85.4%)
- November: 2,735 of 4,188 (65.3%)
- December: 3,077 of 3,870 (79.5%)