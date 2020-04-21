1 hour ago - Sports

Coronavirus projected to cancel half of 2020's live sporting events

Kendall Baker
Data: Two Circles; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Only 53% of the major sports events originally scheduled for 2020 are likely to take place this year, according to new projections from sports marketing agency Two Circles.

By month: Here's the percentage of originally scheduled events that took place (January–March) or are projected to take place (April–December).

  • January: 4,006 of 4,006 (100%)
  • February: 3,626 of 3,739 (97%)
  • March: 1,870 of 5,584 (33.5%)
  • April: 49 of 4,726 (1%)
  • May: 55 of 3,420 (1.6%)
  • June: 55 of 2,959 (1.9%)
  • July: 120 of 3,545 (3.4%)
  • August: 276 of 3,555 (7.8%)
  • September: 5,467 of 4,255 (128.5%)
  • October: 5,090 of 5,957 (85.4%)
  • November: 2,735 of 4,188 (65.3%)
  • December: 3,077 of 3,870 (79.5%)

Kendall BakerSara Fischer

How viewer-starved sports networks are filling the coronavirus void

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Virtual competitions, reruns of classic games and, most recently, sports documentaries are filling a void for both TV networks and fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: All the substitute programming in the world isn't going to make up for a loss of live sports. In the past 90 days, each of the top 9 cable sports networks have lost more than 25% of their audiences compared to January, per data from Samba TV.

Kendall Baker

"The Last Dance" becomes must-watch quarantine TV

Photo: Vincent Lafloret/Getty Images

"The Last Dance" premiered Sunday on ESPN, marking the first time in nearly two months that the sports world sat down to watch something together.

Why it matters: In addition to entertaining millions of self-quarantined fans, the 10-part Chicago Bulls-focused documentary will give ESPN a tentpole event to build its programming around, while providing sportswriters and other content creators (i.e. all of social media) with fresh source material during these sports-less times.

Rebecca Falconer

Bloomberg spent $1 billion on 104-day presidential campaign

Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg addresses the media after suspending his campaign in New York City on March 04. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Billionaire former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion during his Democratic presidential campaign that lasted for 104 days — including $176 million in March, a filing to the Federal Election Commission Monday shows.

The big picture: Bloomberg won 55 delegates and one contest in the primary, in American Samoa, after paying out about $18 million per delegate. He spent over $580 million on advertising and a campaign operation of 2,400 staff in 43 states from his November launch to his campaign suspension in March. He paid $23.3 million in salary, fees, payroll taxes and fringe benefits. Some former staffers filed a lawsuit after he reneged on a vow to pay them through November, even if he weren't the nominee.

Go deeper: Letter from Planet Bloomberg

