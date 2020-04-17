16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus job losses equal to the cumulative workforce of 23 states

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Roughly 22 million Americans have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus shutdown over the past four weeks — a figure that roughly equals the cumulative workforce of 23 states, as noted by the New York Times' Peter Baker.

Why it matters: The U.S. has lost more jobs in the past month than it has gained in the 11 years since the end of the Great Recession, leaving a huge swath of the country financially vulnerable during a pandemic.

The total workforce of each of the 23 states, per Feb. 2020 labor force figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

  • Alaska: 345,222
  • Arkansas: 1,367,278
  • Connecticut: 1,930,492
  • Delaware: 489,107
  • Hawaii: 669,073
  • Idaho: 891,650
  • Iowa: 1,752,764
  • Kansas: 1,496,507
  • Maine: 695,024
  • Mississippi: 1,276,525
  • Montana: 537,323
  • Nebraska: 1,042,417
  • Nevada: 1,559,531
  • New Hampshire: 779,489
  • New Mexico: 961,708
  • North Dakota: 404,494
  • Oklahoma: 1,844,281
  • Rhode Island: 558,452
  • South Dakota: 467,060
  • Utah: 1,630,696
  • Vermont: 340,147
  • West Virginia: 806,517
  • Wyoming: 294,173

The total: 22,139,920

Go deeper: U.S. likely lost more jobs in 4 weeks than it gained in 11 years

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The country's death toll jumped significantly on Thursday after New York City reported nearly 4,000 probable fatalities caused by the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data and the city's health department. Over 32,000 Americans have died in total.

The big picture: 22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health
Axios

31 days of coronavirus pain

Jobs created, BLS via FRED; Jobless claims: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The past month's twin tolls: More than 30,000 dead Americans and 22 million more losing their jobs.

Why it matters: The return to normal after the coronavirus lockdown is going to be slow and painful.

Go deeperArrow16 hours ago - Health