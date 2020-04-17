Coronavirus job losses equal to the cumulative workforce of 23 states

Roughly 22 million Americans have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus shutdown over the past four weeks — a figure that roughly equals the cumulative workforce of 23 states, as noted by the New York Times' Peter Baker.

Why it matters: The U.S. has lost more jobs in the past month than it has gained in the 11 years since the end of the Great Recession, leaving a huge swath of the country financially vulnerable during a pandemic.

The total workforce of each of the 23 states, per Feb. 2020 labor force figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Alaska: 345,222

345,222 Arkansas: 1,367,278

1,367,278 Connecticut: 1,930,492

1,930,492 Delaware: 489,107

489,107 Hawaii: 669,073

669,073 Idaho: 891,650

891,650 Iowa: 1,752,764

1,752,764 Kansas: 1,496,507

1,496,507 Maine: 695,024

695,024 Mississippi: 1,276,525

1,276,525 Montana: 537,323

537,323 Nebraska: 1,042,417

1,042,417 Nevada: 1,559,531

1,559,531 New Hampshire: 779,489

779,489 New Mexico: 961,708

961,708 North Dakota: 404,494

404,494 Oklahoma: 1,844,281

1,844,281 Rhode Island: 558,452

558,452 South Dakota: 467,060

467,060 Utah: 1,630,696

1,630,696 Vermont: 340,147

340,147 West Virginia: 806,517

806,517 Wyoming: 294,173

The total: 22,139,920

