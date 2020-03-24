11 mins ago - Health

Jimmy Carter asks for Carter Center donations to be redirected for coronavirus relief

Orion Rummler

Jimmy Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia in April 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter asked on Tuesday that potential Carter Center donations be used instead to help groups providing relief to those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

What's happening: In addition to the massive health implications of the outbreak, millions of Americans are facing potential unemployment as states, cities, and counties direct residents to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

What they're saying:

"As you are well aware, our country is facing a health crisis. Though the behaviors of COVID-19 are not fully known, what we do know makes it a global threat to our physical and economic health.
We all have every confidence that we will come together as a nation and overcome this invisible threat. This virus and its impact must be addressed at every level of government and society. Each of us is gratified at the examples of volunteers and community organizations that have quickly mobilized to help those in need.
It is in this spirit that we ask you to forgo your next gift for the work of The Carter Center and direct it to a local group that is reducing the suffering caused by this pandemic. Each of us asks you to concentrate on the needs of your family, friends, neighbors, and all in your community. Your commitment will help stop this threat."
— The Carter Center on Tuesday

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh

We should have seen the coronavirus coming

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The novel coronavirus outbreak has caught the U.S. and the world off guard, and now threatens to break through all containment efforts. But far from being a surprise, the potential pandemic was utterly predictable, as scientists have long warned.

The big picture: The world had its chance to prepare. We failed — and now we'll pay the price.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Health
Kim Hart

Bloomberg launches coronavirus response network for mayors

Michael Bloomberg. Photo:Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, through his foundation Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced on Tuesday an online network of mayors and public health experts to help communities deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Local officials are on the front lines of handling the economic, health and social fallout of the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Health officials warn against Trump easing coronavirus restrictions

White House coronavirus response coordinator Debbie Brix, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump during a task force meeting this month. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Health officials and two state governors are pushing back after President Trump's suggested Monday that physical distancing restrictions introduced to clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus will be lifted "fairly soon."

The big picture: Trump told a briefing, "If it were up to the doctors, they may say let's keep it shut down — let's shut down the entire world." The president added that the U.S. "wasn't built to be shut down."

Go deeperArrow13 hours ago - Health