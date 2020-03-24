Jimmy Carter asks for Carter Center donations to be redirected for coronavirus relief

Former President Jimmy Carter asked on Tuesday that potential Carter Center donations be used instead to help groups providing relief to those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

What's happening: In addition to the massive health implications of the outbreak, millions of Americans are facing potential unemployment as states, cities, and counties direct residents to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

What they're saying:

"As you are well aware, our country is facing a health crisis. Though the behaviors of COVID-19 are not fully known, what we do know makes it a global threat to our physical and economic health.

We all have every confidence that we will come together as a nation and overcome this invisible threat. This virus and its impact must be addressed at every level of government and society. Each of us is gratified at the examples of volunteers and community organizations that have quickly mobilized to help those in need.

It is in this spirit that we ask you to forgo your next gift for the work of The Carter Center and direct it to a local group that is reducing the suffering caused by this pandemic. Each of us asks you to concentrate on the needs of your family, friends, neighbors, and all in your community. Your commitment will help stop this threat."

— The Carter Center on Tuesday