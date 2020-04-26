1 hour ago - World

Hong Kong holds first major protest in over a month

Orion Rummler

Protesters rally in a mall in Hong Kong on April 26. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Several hundred Hong Kong protestors held an anti-government demonstration at a mall on Sunday in one of the city's largest protests since early March.

Why it matters: The pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong dominated headlines for months until the coronavirus crisis forced the government to implement strict social distancing measures.

The big picture: Hong Kong health officials said Saturday that eight new patients had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after the city claimed zero infections on Thursday for the second time, the South China Morning Post reports.

  • 15 prominent Hong Kong activists were arrested on April 18 on charges of holding illegal assemblies in August and October, related to months of demonstrations last year against China's authoritarian government.

Flashback: In February, Hong Kong medical workers went on strike to demand a closed border with mainland China to stop the spread of the virus, after the city reported its first fatality from the coronavirus.

  • Later that month, hundreds of anti-government protestors were arrested, per SCMP.
  • In March, hundreds of Hong Kongers clashed with police during gatherings to mourn a computer science student who died after falling one story in a parking lot last November, per SCMP.

Go deeper: The year of the protest meets the year of the lockdown

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus began six weeks ago.

By the numbers: The coronavirus has infected over 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 829,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 940,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

The big picture: The novel coronavirus has infected more than 939,000 people and killed over 54,000 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 105,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

Protestors outside the Louisiana Governor's Mansion on April 25 in Baton Rouge. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Protesters gathered in Florida, Louisiana and Texas on Saturday against stay-at-home orders designed to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, following a week of similar demonstrations across the country.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in over 26 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health