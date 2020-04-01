1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

FBI sees record number of gun background checks amid coronavirus

Stef W. Kight

Guns on display at a store in Manassas, Va. Photo: Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty

The FBI processed a record 3.7 million gun background checks in March — more than any month previously reported, according to the agency's latest data.

Driving the news: The spike's timing suggests it may be driven at least in part by the coronavirus.

  • The Trump administration this week deemed gun shops "essential" businesses, allowing them to continue selling firearms to customers old and new even as other stores close their doors.
  • Five of the top 10 days with the highest number of background checks occurred last month, since the start of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) in 1998.

Why it matters: Mass social uncertainty often leads to an increase in gun buying, David Yamane, a Wake Forest sociology professor who has studied gun culture, told Axios.

The big picture: Spikes in firearm and ammunition purchases and first-time gun buyers already have been reported in areas severely impacted by COVID-19, such as in Washington state, California and New York.

  • "In addition to the usual suspects who are adding to what they already own, there has been a sort of different profile of people coming in" to gun shops, Yamane said. "In this instance, people who are first-time gun owners or don't fit the traditional demographic of older, white male."
  • The latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index also indicated rises in purchases of guns and ammunition, although the sample size was relatively small.

What they're saying: In a video tweeted by the NRA on March 21, an activist warns, "You might be stockpiling up on food right now" but "if you aren’t preparing to defend your property when everything goes wrong, you’re really just stockpiling for somebody else."

  • Gun control groups decried Trump's move keeping gun shops open, with Everytown for Gun Safety president John Feinblatt saying "you can't shoot a virus."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Trump administration deems gun stores essential amid coronavirus outbreak

People wait for their appointment time to enter Martin B. Retting gun shop in Culver City, California. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has now included gun stores, shooting ranges and weapons manufacturers in its guidance on the essential critical infrastructure workforce allowed to open during shutdowns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Gun control advocate the Brady group criticized the move and filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Department of Homeland Security "seeking emails and documents that explain" how it reached its decision, per AP. The NRA which is, with other pro-gun groups, suing California officials for deeming gun stores nonessential during the state's stay-at-home order, thanked President Trump for "keeping his promise to protect the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Americans."

Keep ReadingArrowMar 31, 2020 - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

NRA sues California officials for designating gun stores non-essential

Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials on Friday after gun stores were deemed non-essential and required to close for the state's stay-at-home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Both Second Amendment advocates and gun control backers argue that shutting federally licensed firearms dealers could push buyers to purchase guns online or through private sales without background checks, per AP.

Go deeperArrowMar 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Q&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk, and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer five questions on smokers' vulnerability, food safety, visiting older parents, hair cut needs, and rural vs. urban impact.

To the answersArrowMar 28, 2020 - Health