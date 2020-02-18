40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Economists warn coronavirus risk far worse than realized

Dion Rabouin

Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Worries are growing that the economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak will be worse than expected and that markets are being too complacent in factoring it in as a risk.

What's happening: The number of confirmed cases has already far outpaced expectations and even those reports are being viewed through a lens of suspicion that the Chinese government is underreporting the figures.

  • Yet, U.S. stock indexes have continued to hit all-time highs, bond spreads remain compressed, and even some Asian bourses have recouped losses that followed the initial coronavirus headlines.

Driving the news: Of the 364 companies that have held Q4 earnings calls, 138 cited the term “coronavirus” during the call, and about 25% of those included some impact from the coronavirus or modified guidance due to the virus, according to FactSet.

  • Apple was the latest, saying Monday it would not meet quarterly revenue expectations due to limited iPhone production and Chinese demand.

What they're saying: "This will eventually end badly. I have never in my career seen anything as crazy as what’s going on right now," Scott Minerd, global CIO of Guggenheim Investments, writes in a note. "The cognitive dissonance in the credit market is stunning."

He's not alone: "The ramp up in China will take much longer than many expect because of the need to prevent a secondary flare up in contagion," Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said on Twitter.

The state of play: "By most estimates, if the Chinese extend the lunar new year by two weeks it would not meaningfully impact the global supply chain, but if it went beyond two weeks then we would start to see problems for materials and consumer goods outside of China," Minerd argues.

Between the lines: It's been about two weeks and things don't look great.

  • Hong Kong, already coping with the economic damage from its months-long protests, now is facing wide-ranging shortages of basic household and cooking supplies.
  • High-tech industrial parks in Chinese manufacturing hubs like Shenzhen have just reopened but are facing a "severe" worker shortage, as many are stuck in their hometowns and factories remain idle.

Details: Minerd predicts that the "impact of all this on corporate profits and free cash flow will be dramatic," warning that China's first quarter GDP could fall as low as -6% annualized in the first quarter and oil could drop to $25 a barrel.

The bottom line: "We are either moving into a completely new paradigm, or the speculative energy in the market is incredibly out of control," Minerd says.

  • "I think it is the latter. I have said before that we have entered the silly season, but I stand corrected. We are in the ludicrous season."

Go deeper: Apple will miss quarterly earnings estimates due to coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios

Hundreds of passengers tested for coronavirus aboard Westerdam ship

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's NHC; Note: China refers to mainland China and the Diamond Princess is the cruise ship offshore Yokohama, Japan. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

92 U.S. citizens are among hundreds of people who remain aboard the Westerdam, docked at Cambodia, undergoing tests for the novel coronavirus after an American passenger was infected, U.S. health officials confirm.

The big picture: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,868 people and infected more than 73,000 others, mostly in mainland China. 328 American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been put into quarantine at U.S. military bases after arriving from Japan, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, officials say.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Ina Fried

Apple will miss quarterly earnings estimates due to coronavirus

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple issued a rare earnings warning on Monday, saying it would not meet quarterly revenue expectations due to the impact of the coronavirus, which will limit iPhone production and limit product demand in China.

Why it matters: Lots of companies rely on China for production, but unlike most U.S. tech companies, Apple also gets a significant chunk of its revenue from sales in China.

Go deeperArrow16 hours ago - Technology
Dion Rabouin

The world's factory is still shut

A sign urges visitors to wear face masks at the entrance to an empty shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images.

Foxconn employees are being told to return to work in the Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Zhengzhou, but as of Monday only about 10% of them had done so, Reuters reported.

The state of play: The world's largest contract electronics maker, which produces Apple's iPhone, was supposed to be up and running along with much of the rest of the country on Monday.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Economy & Business