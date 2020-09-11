25 mins ago - Health

Florida bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Florida State University on Aug. 11. Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Bars across Florida will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity next week, state officials announced late Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of daily cases in Florida has consistently decreased since reaching peak-levels in July, although fewer tests have been administered, per the COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations have also declined since late July.

  • The state averaged 2,531 infections per day over the past week, per the New York Times — a 24% decrease from two weeks ago.
  • Yes, but: The state recorded 213 new deaths on Thursday, the highest daily total in more than three weeks, per AP. Most states report COVID-19 deaths within 10 days, per the CDC.

What they're saying: “In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” said Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said in a statement, per AP.

  • “It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic,” Beshears said, adding on Twitter that bars will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity starting on Monday.
  • Beshears' emergency order on Thursday that rescinded a previous order banning the sale of alcohol at bars was issued at the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, AP reports.

Of note: NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed this summer that closing bars, where people can congregate without masks, is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

Updated 14 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday called on donor countries to raise $35 billion to boost coronavirus vaccine development within the next three months, before the world loses a "window of opportunity" to fight the pandemic.

By the numbers: Globally, more than 906,195 people have died from COVID-19 and over 27.9 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins data.

Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET: 28,191,178 — Total deaths: 909,927 — Total recoveries: 19,015,510Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 s.m. ET: 6,397,244 — Total deaths: 191,791 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: Pandemic "explosion" of antibiotic resistance not seen, CDC official says AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause.
  5. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees' — Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone."
Neal Rothschild
7 hours ago - Health

We're numb to the coronavirus

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Axios Visuals

We're over COVID even if it isn't over us.

Why it matters: Six months into the pandemic, online engagement around coronavirus stories has dropped off markedly and continues to reach new lows even as the pandemic continues, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

