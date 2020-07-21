Fauci says he wasn't invited to Trump's coronavirus press briefing

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN around 4 p.m. Tuesday that he has not been invited to President Trump's 5 p.m. coronavirus press briefing, and that he most recently spoke to the president last week.

Why it matters: The press briefing will be Trump's first since he ended them in April at the request of aides who believed they were hurting his poll numbers. Even as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the briefing will not feature Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases expert.

What he's saying: "I was not invited up to this point," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper. "I'm assuming that I'm not going to be there because it's going to be in just a short while and I'm still here at the NIH. So I'm assuming I'm not going to be there. "

The big picture: Some members of the White House have sought to discredit Fauci — an effort that he said last week was "bizarre" and that "ultimately hurts the president." When asked by Tapper whether he agrees with Trump's assessment that he's an "alarmist," Fauci responded: "Well, I mean people have their opinion about my reaction to things. I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist."