Fauci says he wasn't invited to Trump's coronavirus press briefing

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN around 4 p.m. Tuesday that he has not been invited to President Trump's 5 p.m. coronavirus press briefing, and that he most recently spoke to the president last week.

Why it matters: The press briefing will be Trump's first since he ended them in April at the request of aides who believed they were hurting his poll numbers. Even as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the briefing will not feature Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases expert.

What he's saying: "I was not invited up to this point," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper. "I'm assuming that I'm not going to be there because it's going to be in just a short while and I'm still here at the NIH. So I'm assuming I'm not going to be there. "

The big picture: Some members of the White House have sought to discredit Fauci — an effort that he said last week was "bizarre" and that "ultimately hurts the president." When asked by Tapper whether he agrees with Trump's assessment that he's an "alarmist," Fauci responded: "Well, I mean people have their opinion about my reaction to things. I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist."

Rashaan Ayesh
Anthony Fauci to throw out first pitch at Washington Nationals' Opening Day

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day on July 23.

Why it matters: Fauci, who the team called a "Nats super-fan," is the nation's top infectious diseases expert and has been one of the most trusted voices in America during the coronavirus pandemic. He has recently faced attacks from members of the Trump administration who have sought to discredit him.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 14,774,887— Total deaths: 611,599 — Total recoveries — 8,340,042Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,858,686 — Total deaths: 141,426 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  Politics: White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions — Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes.
  5. Business: Airlines seek COVID-19 testing to resume U.S.-Europe travel.
Alayna Treene
White House, Senate Republicans far apart on stimulus talks

McConnell and Mnuchin. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were deployed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to brief the Senate Republican conference, alongside Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on the details of the GOP coronavirus stimulus bill.

Driving the news: The Senate Republican lunch descended into chaos, several GOP lawmakers said, revealing that the White House and Republican senators remain far apart on key priorities in the next economic package.

