25 mins ago - Health

Fauci: Coronavirus surges mark a "very disturbing week" in the U.S.

Fauci testifies to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on June 30. Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told medical journal JAMA on Thursday that it has been a "very disturbing week" for the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.

What's happening: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

What he's saying: "Right now, if you look at the number of cases, it's quite disturbing. We're setting records, practically every day, of new cases in the numbers that are reported. That clearly is not the right direction."

  • Fauci described the "feeling of an all-or-none phenomenon" in some areas in the U.S. that are reopening, "where you're either a lockdown, or you're just going to say, 'the devil may care,' and just let it all go."
  • "And we saw that in the way people were congregating in crowds, which is understandable that people want to get out there ... but it was done in so many respects at bars and at congregations without masks on, which is so highly predictable that you're gonna get into trouble," Fauci told JAMA editor-in-chief Howard Bauchner.
  • Parts of Florida, Arizona, Texas and California together accounted for roughly 50% of new infections recently seen in the entire country, Fauci said.

Go deeper: U.S. daily coronavirus cases top 50,000 for first time

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Jun 30, 2020 - Health

Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, adding, "I'm very concerned and not satisfied with what's going on because we're going in the wrong direction."

The big picture: The country is currently seeing about 40,000 new cases daily, but that number will rise rapidly "if this does not turn around," Fauci said. He added that the outbreaks in various parts of the country put "the entire country at risk" and "clearly we don't have this under control."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

U.S. daily coronavirus cases top 50,000 for first time

A medical technologist processes test samples for the coronavirus at a lab in Tampa, Florida, on June 25. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 50,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: The pandemic is accelerating across the U.S., with the Sun Belt being hit particularly hard. Daily coronavirus case records were reported on Wednesday in Texas (8,076), Arizona (4,878), Georgia (2,946), North Carolina (1,843) and Tennessee (1,806).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Jun 30, 2020 - Health

Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints

Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee on Tuesday that states are "skipping over" coronavirus reopening guidelines — and that many of the new infections from young people could be potentially deadly to others.

The big picture: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona that have hot spots. Fauci forewarned the consequences of reopening too soon during his previous congressional testimony last month.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow