DHS watchdog launches probe into how FEMA is handling coronavirus

The Department of Homeland Security's watchdog has launched a new investigation into how FEMA coordinated with federal agencies to prepare for — and respond to — the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: FEMA is tasked with distributing vital medical supplies and protective equipment across the country to fight the pandemic. But, when procuring supplies, inexperienced volunteers recruited by Jared Kushner have reportedly been tasked with choosing where supplies should go, per the New York Times.

Flashback: Top vaccine doctor Rick Bright alleged in his whistleblower report that FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services were "passing the buck back and forth" on who should buy more needles and syringes, in response to a shortage.

Of note: The DHS watchdog has also opened a new probe into how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are managing the coronavirus among detainees and staff at their facilities.