U.S. has expelled thousands of migrants under coronavirus public health order

Stef W. Kight

Photo: Jinitzail Hernández/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The U.S. has expelled more than 6,000 migrants using new powers enabling the federal government to almost immediately turn back border-crossers under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emergency public health order that went into effect March 21, according to new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

The big picture: The order has drastically lowered the number of immigrants in CBP custody to fewer than 100, the agency's acting commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters on Thursday. The number of people coming into the U.S. overall has plummeted due to coronavirus-related travel bans in place at both the northern and southern borders.

  • Of the 6,319 migrants expelled under the public health order, 299 were single minors, 393 were family members and the rest were adults, CBP told Axios.

By the numbers: Between the border crisis last year and the CDC order, border officials had been arresting or turning away an average of 10,000 migrants a week, according to a CBP official. Since March 21, the agency has averaged 4,200 apprehensions and expulsions per week.

  • The number of attempted border crossings fell by over 2,5000 between February and March — to 33,937, according to CBP's latest data. This time last year, border numbers began to surge. There were nearly 104,000 attempted border crossings in March 2019.
  • Although some migrants will be able to seek humanitarian relief, it is ultimately at the discretion of border patrol agents and U.S. public health is the top concern, Morgan said.

Trump says U.S. and Canada will close border to "non-essential travel"

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that the U.S. and Canada had reached a "mutual" decision to close their border to "non-essential traffic" in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

What he's saying: "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"

Marisa Fernandez

Pompeo announces U.S.-Mexico border will close to non-essential travel

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced at a White House briefing Friday that the U.S.-Mexico border will close to all non-essential travel for at least the next 30 days.

The big picture: The news comes just days after President Trump announced a similar closure of the U.S.-Canada border, though both measures still allow trade and workers to cross. The announcement also follows an indefinite State Department warning for Americans to avoid all international travel.

World coronavirus updates: U.K. PM "stable, improving" in intensive care

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff" in the intensive care unit of London's St. Thomas' Hospital, where he is being treated for the coronavirus, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden told the BBC Thursday.

Zoom in: The update comes as ministers meet to discuss whether to extend the United Kingdom's lockdown and after the country's health officials reported Wednesday the highest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths — 938, taking the total to over 7,300. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Wednesday the U.K. is "nowhere near lifting the lockdown," with the virus not expected to peak there until next week.

