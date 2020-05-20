FEMA has been another coronavirus lifeline for health care providers

As of May 15, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has dished out $6.1 billion to help the health care industry weather the coronavirus outbreak, an agency spokesperson told Axios.

The bottom line: FEMA is most often on the ground after natural disasters. Now, it's a vital resource for health care systems during a catastrophic public health disaster.

The big picture: The federal $2.2 trillion stimulus package added $45 billion to FEMA's disaster relief fund. And of the $6.1 billion that has been allocated thus far, a majority has gone to either directly subsidizing providers' costs or putting people on the ground.