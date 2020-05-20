22 mins ago - Health

FEMA has been another coronavirus lifeline for health care providers

A FEMA van parked in New York City in March. Photo: Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As of May 15, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has dished out $6.1 billion to help the health care industry weather the coronavirus outbreak, an agency spokesperson told Axios.

The bottom line: FEMA is most often on the ground after natural disasters. Now, it's a vital resource for health care systems during a catastrophic public health disaster.

The big picture: The federal $2.2 trillion stimulus package added $45 billion to FEMA's disaster relief fund. And of the $6.1 billion that has been allocated thus far, a majority has gone to either directly subsidizing providers' costs or putting people on the ground.

  • $2.4 billion was used for "medical personnel, mortuary and ambulance services," FEMA's spokesperson said.
  • Another $1.5 billion went to hospitals and other providers for personal protective equipment, other medical supplies and drugs.
  • $489 million has been routed to hospitals for other expenses outside of protective gear and supplies. Hospitals can apply for these funds.
  • Roughly $1.3 billion has been to support the National Guard.

Airlines pack in customers like there's no coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As restaurants, department stores and other local businesses grapple with operating at half occupancy (or less) to comply with social distancing guidelines, airlines are packing customers to near capacity on a reduced number of flights.

Why it matters: The practice shows how a lack of a national policy allows certain companies — like airlines — to continue to put Americans at risk for exposure to COVID-19 while other companies miss out on revenue by adhering to local regulations.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 4,911,902 — Total deaths: 323,579 — Total recoveries — 1,701,024Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,528,661 — Total deaths: 91,921 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Federal response: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine — The Treasury and Fed think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Business: Companies weigh permanent work-from-home.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Many Americans live in places with no coronavirus test sites

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

More than half of U.S. counties don’t have a single coronavirus testing site, according to a recent report by Castlight, a health software company.

Why it matters: That leaves a wide swath of the country — particularly rural areas — vulnerable to undetected coronavirus outbreaks, especially as lockdown measures ease. Asking people to travel long distances to get a coronavirus test is both unrealistic and potentially dangerous.

52 mins ago - Health