1 in 10 Americans believe economy will never return to normal from coronavirus

Graphic: Deep Root Analytics

Deep Root Analytics of Arlington, Va., surveyed its corporate social responsibility audience — consumers who say a company's stance on key issues is important to their buying decisions.

By the numbers: They found that 47% believe that it will be on or after Christmas before the economy and the American way of life return to mostly normal. 11% said it will never return to normal.

Methodology: 843 U.S. voters were interviewed April 2-5, with 604 interviews online and 239 via automated telephone technology. Margin of error: ±3.4%.

Go deeper: The coronavirus outbreak will forever change the world economy