Two Coral Princess passengers died before the novel coronavirus-stricken cruise ship docked at the Port of Miami, Florida, Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said during a news briefing. The cause of their deaths was not immediately disclosed.

Details: The ship was carrying 1,020 guests and 878 crew members, operator Princess Cruises said. 12 of those on board tested positive for COVID-19, the firm said in a statement last Thursday. Five people were taken to hospital from the vessel, Gimenez said. Disembarkation is expected to take several days. 65 people would remain onboard under quarantine for now because their symptoms or medical conditions left them unfit to travel, Gimenez said.

