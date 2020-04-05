12 mins ago - Health

Cruise ship docks in Miami with 2 dead after coronavirus outbreak

Rebecca Falconer

An ambulance takes a patient from the cruise ship Coral Princess to hospital from the Port of Miami, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Two Coral Princess passengers died before the novel coronavirus-stricken cruise ship docked at the Port of Miami, Florida, Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said during a news briefing. The cause of their deaths was not immediately disclosed.

Details: The ship was carrying 1,020 guests and 878 crew members, operator Princess Cruises said. 12 of those on board tested positive for COVID-19, the firm said in a statement last Thursday. Five people were taken to hospital from the vessel, Gimenez said. Disembarkation is expected to take several days. 65 people would remain onboard under quarantine for now because their symptoms or medical conditions left them unfit to travel, Gimenez said.

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler

Coronavirus-hit cruise ship cleared to dock in Oakland, California

The Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship sits off the coast of San Francisco on Saturday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded off San Francisco's coast with 21 people aboard who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been cleared to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, operator Princess Cruises said in a statement.

Details: Princess Cruises initially said in a statement early Sunday authorities had cleared it to arrive at the Port of Oakland later in the day "to begin disembarking guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization." But it later said after further review by state and federal authorities the docking day had changed, with a "time to be determined."

Rashaan Ayesh

Princess Cruises to pause operations for 2 months due to coronavirus

The Diamond Princess. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is pausing global operations for two months due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reports.

The state of play: Princess, which is owned by Carnival, is the second-largest cruise line in the world by revenue. It operates the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess ships, which have faced quarantines in Japan and California after coronavirus outbreaks on board.

Rebecca Falconer

Coronavirus traces found on Diamond Princess 17 days after passengers left

Emergency workers exit the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, in February. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Traces of the novel coronavirus were found in the cabins on the Diamond Princess cruise ship up to 17 days after passengers left, a study published by the CDC Monday found.

Why it matters: Axios health care editor Sam Baker notes: "The virus lives a long time on hard surfaces, and that's another reason to be wary about quickly reopening businesses like bars, restaurants and gyms while the virus is still spreading quickly."

