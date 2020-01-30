Coronavirus has now reached every region in mainland China, with health authorities confirming the first confirmed case in Tibet on Wednesday.

The big picture: 170 people have died and there were 7,711 confirmed cases in China early Thursday, as the WHO prepares to hold talks on whether coronavirus is a global health emergency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference the progress of the virus in some countries, "especially human-to-human transmission, worries us."

