China confirms coronavirus cases in all regions

People wearing masks walking passed an empty booth, formerly ready for temple fair and now called off, on the famous business street of Binjiang Dao, China
Binjiang Dao, at downtown Tianjin, a major port city in northeastern China. Photo: Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

Coronavirus has now reached every region in mainland China, with health authorities confirming the first confirmed case in Tibet on Wednesday.

The big picture: 170 people have died and there were 7,711 confirmed cases in China early Thursday, as the WHO prepares to hold talks on whether coronavirus is a global health emergency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference the progress of the virus in some countries, "especially human-to-human transmission, worries us."

