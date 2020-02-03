Medical teams and supplies were arriving Monday at the newly built Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital, a 1,000-bed center for the treatment of patients of the novel coronavirus, per Chinese government officials and state media.

Why it matters: Wuhan is the epicenter of the virus that's killed 361 people in China and one in the Philippines and infected more than 17,000 people in mainland China, and around 200 in 26 other countries and regions. The hospital was built in 10 days.

