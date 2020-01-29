Stories

British Airways suspends all flights to and from China over coronavirus

A British Airways Boeing 747 at Beijing's Capital Airport. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China following the outbreak of coronavirus, the airline confirmed in a statement to news outlets Wednesday morning.

What's happening: No direct flights to China are currently available on BA.com, the airline’s website, for January through February. "We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority," the statement reads.

