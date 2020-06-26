White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months
White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on May 22. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence will hold an in-person White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, the first in roughly two months.
Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S., Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.
- The CDC now thinks the realistic estimate of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the current tally — due to asymptomatic carriers.
Between the lines: The White House said that social distancing would be in place for reporters covering the event — a departure from President Trump's Rose Garden event in early June.
- The White House did not immediately comment on whether NIAID director Anthony Fauci and task force coordinator Deborah Birx would speak at the briefing.