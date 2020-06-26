1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on May 22. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will hold an in-person White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, the first in roughly two months.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S., Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

  • The CDC now thinks the realistic estimate of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the current tally — due to asymptomatic carriers.

Between the lines: The White House said that social distancing would be in place for reporters covering the event — a departure from President Trump's Rose Garden event in early June.

  • The White House did not immediately comment on whether NIAID director Anthony Fauci and task force coordinator Deborah Birx would speak at the briefing.

Updated 8 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Israel said it would work with the United Arab Emirates' health ministers for research and technology development to combat the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday, per the Jerusalem Post.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

9 hours ago - Health

CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported

Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Image

A more realistic estimate of the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the 2.3 million currently confirmed cases — the CDC said Thursday on a call with reporters.

Why it matters: The estimate comes after the agency tracked blood samples across the country during testing for COVID-19 antibodies. "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," CDC director Robert Redfield said.

4 hours ago - Health

America's reopening grinds to a halt

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

America's great economic reopening is hitting a major snag, just like the public health experts warned.

Why it matters: Confirmed case counts are soaring to the point where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pausing the state's reopening and canceling elective surgeries to stockpile PPE.

