Biden coronavirus adviser: "We do not need" a nationwide shelter-in-place order

Atul Gawande, a member of President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus task force, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the former vice president's team does not believe a nationwide shelter-in-place order is necessary to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Governors and state-level officials have so far made the call on how long stay-at-home orders should be in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, not the federal government. Virus cases are currently soaring in practically every state.

Where it stands: States, including New Mexico and Oregon, are issuing new stay-at-home orders and telling businesses to close as coronavirus infections reach new highs across the country.

What he's saying: "We are not in support of a nationwide lockdown and believe there is not a scenario, unless — there simply isn't a scenario, because we can get this under control," Gawande said.

"The critical parts are understanding what we've learned since we did a nationwide lockdown in early April," he said.

what we've learned since we did a nationwide lockdown in early April," he said. There was not a nationwide lockdown in April, although most states had issued stay-at-home orders at the time and the White House extended its recommendations for Americans to work from home, avoid social gatherings and get food delivered instead of eating out.

"You can have targeted measures, building on mask-wearing to include widespread testing, can include dialing up and down capacity restrictions, and those measures need to happen in a more localized basis," he said, praising New York City for using ZIP codes to identify hotspots that need more COVID restrictions.

building on mask-wearing to include widespread testing, can include dialing up and down capacity restrictions, and those measures need to happen in a more localized basis," he said, praising New York City for using ZIP codes to identify hotspots that need more COVID restrictions. "We do not need to go into a nationwide shelter-in-place shutdown."

The bottom line: The U.S. has never controlled the coronavirus and isn't about to start.