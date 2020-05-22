24 mins ago - Health

HHS watchdog to audit $50 billion in health care bailout funds

Nurses care for a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit at Regional Medical Center on May 21 in San Jose, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Health and Human Services inspector general will begin examining how effectively the agency distributed $50 billion to health care providers to weather the coronavirus pandemic, the watchdog said on Friday.

The big picture: This oversight only captures a portion of one piece of the federal aid that hospitals and health care providers are eligible to receive.

Details: Hospitals can collect coronavirus funds through two primary sources, Axios' Bob Herman reports:

Between the lines: Critics — including small doctors' groups and Medicaid providers — have questioned whether federal officials are distributing the funds appropriately.

A snapshot of coronavirus victims

Workers mourn their colleague Celia Marcos, a nurse at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles who died of COVID-19. Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus has killed almost 100,000 people in the U.S. and well over 300,000 worldwide. And though it's easy to become fixated on the statistics, the people who have died were mothers, fathers, siblings and friends.

The big picture: Many of those who have died from the virus had committed themselves to the health and well-being of others, in ways big and small — from high-level researchers to emergency room doctors to family caregivers.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 5,180,982 — Total deaths: 336,432 — Total recoveries — 1,992,496Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,598,631 — Total deaths: 95,847 — Total recoveries: 298,418 — Total tested: 13,056,206Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump calls for churches to reopen "right now."
  4. World: Africa reaches a new milestone as cases exceed 100,000Secret clinics treat Chinese coronavirus patients in Philippines.
  5. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine usage linked to increased risk of death.
Trump's holiday weekend pressure campaign

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump wants to throw open the houses of worship "right now," claiming they are essential services.

What he's saying: “The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now. For this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors," he said during a press conference on Friday.

