2 hours ago - Health

The hospitals that have disclosed bailout funds so far

Bob Herman

Mayo Clinic has received $150 million in CARES Act funding so far. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

More than $1.2 billion in federal bailout funds have been disclosed by hospitals and health systems thus far, including $150 million that was sent to Mayo Clinic, according to an Axios review of financial documents.

Why it matters: Hospitals do not have to repay these taxpayer funds, which are supposed to offset the lost revenue and higher costs associated with handling the coronavirus outbreak. But there is no central location to track where the money is flowing.

The big picture: Hospitals and other health care providers can receive coronavirus funds through two primary sources:

Where it stands: Axios has found 11 hospital organizations — ranging from small community hospitals to large, multistate systems — that have disclosed bailout funding and Medicare loans through municipal bondholder documents or public filings, and compiled them into a database.

  • Some of the largest bailout payments disclosed so far have gone to HCA Healthcare ($700 million), Mayo Clinic ($150 million), Mercy ($101.7 million) and NYU Langone Health ($73.1 million).
  • $50 billion of the first $100 billion in bailout funds is "allocated proportional to providers' share of 2018 net patient revenue," according to HHS, and therefore likely favors systems that are bigger and/or charge higher prices.
  • Medicare has sent $100 billion as loans as of April 24, $7 billion of which has been disclosed to these 11 hospital systems.

Go deeper: The hospital bailout funding database

This story will be updated as more financial disclosures are filed.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Whitmer: It's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that it is not an option for her state to declare bankruptcy as a result of the coronavirus crisis, shooting down Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) suggestion that states could do so as "incredibly dangerous."

The big picture: As Democrats and Republicans prepare to begin negotiations over the phase 4 coronavirus relief bill, McConnell said last week that Congress should hit the "pause" button over providing funding to state governments. His office then referred to the idea as a "blue state bailout" in press releases.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow21 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Scammers cash in on coronavirus panic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Scammers are seizing on the fear and chaos swirling around the coronavirus pandemic to swindle people out of their money and identities.

Why it matters: Americans have reported almost $18 million in fraud losses due to such scams. The Federal Trade Commission received more than 23,000 coronavirus-related fraud or identity theft complaints since the start of the year, as of April 21.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Technology