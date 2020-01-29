Australian lab first to grow Wuhan virus outside China
Scientists in Melbourne, Australia have become the first to recreate the Wuhan coronavirus outside of China.
Why it matters: It's a "significant breakthrough," which will enable accurate investigation and diagnosis of the virus globally, per a statement by the Doherty Institute released Tuesday morning (ET), from where the virus was grown. It's hoped it will help efforts to treat the virus.
The big picture: Officials in China released the genome sequence of this novel coronavirus, "which is helpful for diagnosis," notes the Royal Melbourne Hospital's Julian Druce, the virus identification laboratory head at the Doherty Institute in the statement.
But "having the real virus means we now have the ability to actually validate and verify all test methods, and compare their sensitivities and specificities," Druce said.
[I]t will be a game-changer for diagnosis."
— Druce statement
What they did: Scientists grew the virus from a patient sample at the Doherty Institute on Jan. 24.
What's next: The virus will be shipped to scientists at expert laboratories that are working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe and used in Australian public health labs as "positive control material," Druce said.
The Doherty Institute-grown virus is expected to be used to generate an antibody test, which allows detection of the virus in patients who haven't displayed symptoms and were therefore unaware they had the virus, according to Mike Catton, deputy director of the Doherty Institute.
"An antibody test will enable us to retrospectively test suspected patients so we can gather a more accurate picture of how widespread the virus is, and consequently, among other things, the true mortality rate," Catton said in a statement.
"It will also assist in the assessment of effectiveness of trial vaccines."