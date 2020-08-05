50 mins ago - Health

Virginia launches contact tracing app using specs from Apple and Google

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Virginia's health department released a coronavirus contact tracing app on Wednesday that relies on a Bluetooth-based system designed by Apple and Google.

Why it matters: Adoption of COVID-19 tracing tech in the U.S. has been limited compared to other countries — and tracking who has possibly been exposed to the virus (and promptly notifying them) is crucial to stem the spread.

How it works: The app logs when smartphone users come into close contact via Bluetooth.

  • If two people download the app and are in proximity long enough to risk spreading the coronavirus, their phones log that contact.
  • Virginia's health department says user location is never collected in the app. Distance between two people is calculated by the strength of the Bluetooth signal between their devices instead of GPS.
  • If a person tests positive, the Virginia Department of Health will provide a PIN number to report that result on the app.
  • Once someone logs in the app that they have tested positive, 14 days worth of their contact with other users is shared to the system.

The big picture: Apple and Google unveiled their system in early April, and although the companies say that 20 U.S. states and territories are "exploring" apps, Virginia is reportedly one of the first states with fully deployed results.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Ashley Gold: This contact tracing app will only work if people download it and are willing to share their test results. Otherwise, its impact will be limited.

Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios VisualsThe

The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 early Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 18.5 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and over 11.1 million have recovered.

22 hours ago - Health

First bipartisan multistate coronavirus testing drive to tackle shortages

A Whittier Street Health Center nurse performs a COVID-19 test in Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Monday. Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

A bipartisan group of governors has joined the Rockefeller Foundation to deliver 3 million rapid coronavirus antigen tests to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help states safely reopen, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: With no national plan, the initiative with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) would be the first coordinated testing strategy in the U.S.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health

N.Y., N.J. and Conn. to require travelers from 35 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 35 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per New York state's health department.

What's new: New York City will set up bridge and tunnel checkpoints to enforce the quarantine order, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal.

