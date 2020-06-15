2 hours ago - Technology

Why the U.S. has been slow to adopt coronavirus contact-tracing apps

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

For all the attention on Apple and Google's joint effort to help track COVID-19 exposure, adoption of the technology in the U.S. has been limited, especially compared to other countries.

Why it matters: The companies' exposure notification technology could augment the labor-intensive work of contact tracing that experts say is key to controlling the spread of a disease for which there is no treatment or cure.

  • As NBC News reported Sunday, even some of the states that expressed support for the project have yet to move forward with apps, with others saying they have no plans to leverage the technology.

The big picture: There are several reasons adoption in the U.S. has been slow. As with many other aspects of addressing the coronavirus crisis, federal health authorities have left the choice whether and how to use exposure notification technology to individual states.

  • Handling things at the state level forces each state to at least partially reinvent the wheel, all at a time when scarce tech resources are stretched thin.

Between the lines: It's unclear how many Americans would voluntarily use such apps, given a cultural aversion to government tracking as well as significant portions of the population who don't believe COVID-19 is a significant threat and refuse to wear masks or take other steps.

  • That's despite the fact that Google and Apple have made the technology as simple and privacy-preserving as possible.

Go deeper: Apple, Google deliver test code for virus-exposure tracking

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France reopened its borders with other European countries at midnight on Monday after three months of travel restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The European Commission has recommended countries in the Schengen Area lift internal border restrictions by Monday and eliminate some essential travel requirements. But several countries that border regions with hot spots are exercising more caution, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa on Saturday is prompting warnings from public health experts, who are stressing that large crowds in an indoor venue without a requirement for face masks could pose serious risks.

Driving the news: Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart said he wishes President Trump would postpone his campaign rally on June 20, citing a "significant increase" in coronavirus case trends that could put both the public and Trump himself at risk.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
6 hours ago - Health

Surprise medical bills in the coronavirus era

A health care worker tests a woman waiting in a car. Photo: J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

Rep. Katie Porter recently received an explanation of benefits from her insurer saying that, in addition to the $20 co-pay she paid when she got her coronavirus test, she may be on the hook for an additional $56.60.

The catch: The law requires insurers to cover coronavirus testing without cost-sharing. Porter knows that because she voted for it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow