In photos: Wild animals roam in cities under coronavirus lockdown
In areas where animals have become dependent on tourists for food, animals have become more dependent on locals to feed them, like these monkeys in New Delhi, India. There have even been reports of mass brawls between scavenging monkeys in Thailand, per Reuters. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images
With half the world's population on lockdown, wild animals are roaming freely in cities and regions usually bustling with people.
The big picture: From Florida to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, take a look at some of the species thriving in areas under restrictions from the novel coronavirus.
