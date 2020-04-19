24 mins ago - World

In photos: Wild animals roam in cities under coronavirus lockdown

Rebecca Falconer

In areas where animals have become dependent on tourists for food, animals have become more dependent on locals to feed them, like these monkeys in New Delhi, India. There have even been reports of mass brawls between scavenging monkeys in Thailand, per Reuters. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images

With half the world's population on lockdown, wild animals are roaming freely in cities and regions usually bustling with people.

The big picture: From Florida to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, take a look at some of the species thriving in areas under restrictions from the novel coronavirus.

Buffalo walk on an empty New Delhi highway. Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
A seabird swims across clearer waters by a gondola in a Venice canal in Italy, which has reported more "fish, ducks and dolphins in the empty canals," the World Economic Forum notes. Photo by ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images
Wild boars take advantage of a lack of people during lockdown in Ajaccio, capital of the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. Photo by Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP via Getty Images
Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme but are occasional visitors to the seaside town, but a local councillor told the BBC that the herd was drawn this time by the lack of people and tourists due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine measures. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Conservationists in Florida told CBS 12 Leatherback sea turtles have been thriving during the lockdown measures. The state announced Friday that some parks and beaches were reopening for some activities. Photo: Mark Conlin/VW PICS/UIG via Getty Images

Orion Rummler

In photos: Americans gather to protest social distancing

New Hampshire residents rally at the State House in Concord on April 18, calling on the government to re-open the state for business. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

California, Texas and New Hampshire residents staged protests on Friday and Saturday opposing state closures of businesses and schools that aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus by enforcing social distancing.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows that the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in 22 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus could impinge on summer plans and seasonal business

The beach and walkways are open, but the grass is closed in Huntington, Calif. Photo: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Lawmakers in communities along the U.S. coasts are considering reopening their beaches as the coronavirus pandemic persists and summer nears. Meanwhile, seaside business owners worry about potential losses during their busiest months.

Why it matters: The virus has already smacked the U.S. economy, leaving nearly 22 million Americans unemployed. That number could increase if businesses remain closed or refuse to hire over the summer, the Wall Street Journal notes.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Death toll surpasses 160,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

As people around the globe tuned in to watch the "One World: Together at Home" benefit event honoring health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic Saturday night, the COVID-19 death toll passed 160,000.

By the numbers: The virus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 159,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 595,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.6 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 194,000).

