In photos: Wild animals roam in cities under coronavirus lockdown

With half the world's population on lockdown, wild animals are roaming freely in cities and regions usually bustling with people.

The big picture: From Florida to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, take a look at some of the species thriving in areas under restrictions from the novel coronavirus.

Buffalo walk on an empty New Delhi highway. Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

A seabird swims across clearer waters by a gondola in a Venice canal in Italy, which has reported more "fish, ducks and dolphins in the empty canals," the World Economic Forum notes. Photo by ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images

Wild boars take advantage of a lack of people during lockdown in Ajaccio, capital of the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. Photo by Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP via Getty Images

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme but are occasional visitors to the seaside town, but a local councillor told the BBC that the herd was drawn this time by the lack of people and tourists due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine measures. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Conservationists in Florida told CBS 12 Leatherback sea turtles have been thriving during the lockdown measures. The state announced Friday that some parks and beaches were reopening for some activities. Photo: Mark Conlin/VW PICS/UIG via Getty Images

Go deeper: Coronavirus could impinge on summer plans and seasonal business