1 hour ago - Health

DOT won't enforce cash refunds for flights canceled by coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Airline passengers walk at MSP. Photo: Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The Department of Transportation on Friday urged domestic and foreign airlines to refund passengers due to canceled or rescheduled flights amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, but: The agency said it will not take enforcement action against airlines that provide vouchers or credits instead of a refund, provided that the airline promptly tells passengers they can get a refund, reminds its employees how refunds should be made, and updates its policies to make clear that it provides refunds.

  • The agency says it is giving airlines "an opportunity to become compliant" by taking the above steps.

The big picture: U.S. airlines are set to receive a $58 billion bailout from Congress as nearly 40 states have advised residents to stay in their homes and avoid unnecessary travel.

What they're saying: The agency says it is handling "an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from ticketed passengers" who say they have been denied refunds for canceled and delayed flights — and offered vouchers or credits for future travel instead.

Joann Muller

Coronavirus rattles travelers — and airlines

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Not since the aftermath of 9/11 has there been such a fear of flying.

Why it matters: The novel coronavirus has the airline industry bracing for the worst downturn since the Great Recession. Even though the government says it's safe to fly domestically, the drumbeat of news about COVID-19 has cautious employers stifling business travel and worried families rethinking their summer vacation plans.

Joann Muller

Trump vows to help airlines slammed by the coronavirus outbreak

A United Airlines plane sits parked at a gate at San Francisco International Airport. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday vowed to "backstop" airlines that have been hurt by the rapid plunge in air travel bookings amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying, "It's not their fault."

The big picture: U.S. airlines are in talks with the government on a variety of financial assistance measures, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Scott Rosenberg

1-minute read: 10 fact-based steps to a virus crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

News about the coronavirus is so big and coming so fast that it's hard to remember what happened just last week, let alone last month.

Here's the quickest possible review of the story so far — how it happened and how the U.S. lost control.

