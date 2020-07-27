The Democratic National Committee announced Monday that attendees for its August convention in Milwaukee must agree to daily coronavirus testing and protective self-isolation measures.

The big picture: The DNC is planning a pared-down convention with a smaller venue and remote business for most state delegations, who are advised not to travel to Milwaukee. The Republican National Convention, meanwhile, was forced to cancel its main Jacksonville programming due to coronavirus and security risks.

Details: Attendees entering the core of the convention's Wisconsin Center building are required to have tested negative for the virus. All are also required to affirm in writing each day of the convention that they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Everyone at the convention will be asked to wear a mask and avoid bars, restaurants and areas where social distancing is not practiced.

Attendees are asked to self-isolate for at least 72 hours before traveling to Milwaukee or entering the center of the convention's "health and safety zone."

Between the lines: It is ultimately up to every convention guest whether they self-isolate or accurately confirm whether they have had any contact with someone who has contracted the virus.

What they're saying: “Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved with the convention is our top priority," DNCC communications director Katie Peters said in a statement.

Read the full protocol overview.

