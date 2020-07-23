5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels parts of GOP convention in Jacksonville

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump says he's cancelled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, citing health concerns over coronavirus and a need to protect the public.

What he's saying: Trump made the announcement from the White House briefing room, saying he would still give a speech accepting the nomination "in a different form" and that delegates still would convene in Charlotte, NC, earlier that week as planned for party business. Trump claims he told his team "the timing for this event is not right, it's just not right," adding, "I have to protect the American people."

Updated Jul 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable"

Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams told Politico that security plans put forth for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month are "not achievable" under current time constraints.

Why it matters: The decision to move most of the RNC's programming to Jacksonville last month has already come under scrutiny due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Florida. These new security concerns deal another blow to President Trump's hopes for a raucous in-person convention.

Jacob Knutson
Updated Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Federal court bars Texas GOP from holding in-person convention

The Texas State Capitol building on July 14. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a federal judge’s decision that allowed the Texas Republican Party to hold its in-person convention in Houston on Saturday, Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) tweeted.

Why it matters: The stay effectively bars the Texas GOP from holding its convention just one day after a U.S. district judge granted the party's emergency request to reinstate the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Zachary BasuStef W. Kight
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump bends DHS to his will

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's been a record 472 days since a Senate-confirmed secretary sat atop the Department of Homeland Security, the agency founded after 9/11 to defend the U.S. against terrorism and other threats.

Why it matters: Critics say President Trump's refusal to put Cabinet secretaries through the Senate confirmation process has allowed him to bend agencies like DHS to his will, Zachary Basu and Stef Kight report.

