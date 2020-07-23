Trump cancels parts of GOP convention in Jacksonville

President Trump says he's cancelled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, citing health concerns over coronavirus and a need to protect the public.

What he's saying: Trump made the announcement from the White House briefing room, saying he would still give a speech accepting the nomination "in a different form" and that delegates still would convene in Charlotte, NC, earlier that week as planned for party business. Trump claims he told his team "the timing for this event is not right, it's just not right," adding, "I have to protect the American people."