5 mins ago - Economy & Business

Paramount Network cancels "Cops" after 25 seasons

Photo: Gaston de Cardenas/AFP via Getty Images

Paramount Network canceled the show "Cops" on Tuesday after 25 seasons on air amid national calls to reform law enforcement, per Deadline.

The big picture: "Cops" premiered on Fox in 1989 and has aired on Paramount for the past six years. Broadcasts were first halted earlier this month following the death of George Floyd. Demonstrators across the U.S. have since called for increased accountability in law enforcement, sparking a movement to defund the police.

  • The series' latest season was slated to premiere this Monday. A&E's docuseries following police officers titled "Live PD" also pushed pause on its program earlier in May.

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

Erica Pandey
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

An unequal workplace for black Americans

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Racism has long festered in workplaces, keeping black workers out of positions of power in every single industry.

Why it matters: Unequal opportunities at work contribute to the massive wealth gap between white and black America.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m.: ET: 7,185,573 — Total deaths: 408,954 — Total recoveries — 3,352,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m.: ET: 1,973,803 — Total deaths: 111,751 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
