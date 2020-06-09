Paramount Network cancels "Cops" after 25 seasons

Paramount Network canceled the show "Cops" on Tuesday after 25 seasons on air amid national calls to reform law enforcement, per Deadline.

The big picture: "Cops" premiered on Fox in 1989 and has aired on Paramount for the past six years. Broadcasts were first halted earlier this month following the death of George Floyd. Demonstrators across the U.S. have since called for increased accountability in law enforcement, sparking a movement to defund the police.