Connecticut passes bill to make state safe haven for abortion providers

The Connecticut state Senate passed a bill late Friday night to protect abortion providers from bans in other states that are enforced via civil lawsuits.

Driving the news: The unique legislation is a direct response to laws in Texas, Idaho and Oklahoma that ban abortions either entirely or as soon as six weeks into pregnancy and allow private parties to sue anyone who they suspect has helped a person obtain an abortion.

While the Texas law remains in effect, the Idaho one was temporarily blocked by a federal court in early April.

Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday passed a near-total ban and a six-week ban, both modeled after Texas' law.

What’s next: The bill now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's (D) desk. He has pledged to sign it into law.

The bill would take effect in July.

What we’re watching: It could "serve as a blueprint for states across the country seeking to protect the right to choose" as red states continue to pass restrictive laws, according to Connecticut state Rep. Matt Blumenthal (D), one of the bill's authors.

Details: H.B. 5414, titled the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act, prohibits state courts from enforcing a different state’s penalties against someone who has provided an abortion that is considered legal in Connecticut.

Currently, if a person is found guilty of providing an abortion under Texas law and flees to Connecticut, the state is required to return that person to Texas. Under the new legislation, the provider would not be extradited back to Texas.

Any person who is sued for providing an abortion or aiding or abetting someone who gets the procedure can countersue to collect damages and attorney's fees.

The bill prohibits public agencies from providing information that would help “any interstate investigation or proceeding seeking to impose civil or criminal liability upon a person or entity” for providing an abortion.

Worth noting: The bill also changes any state statute language that says “pregnant woman” to “patient.”

Zoom out: The Supreme Court is currently considering a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Its decision could throw Roe v. Wade’s survival into question.

A ruling is expected as soon as June.

Don’t forget: Connecticut has a law in place that protects abortion rights even in the absence of Roe.

