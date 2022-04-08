The Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocked Friday the state's recently enacted six-week abortion ban, a local NBC affiliate reports.

Why it matters: The law, which was signed in March and set to go into effect on April 22, will not be enforced while the court considers the case. The legislation was modeled after Texas' six-week abortion ban, which encourages private citizens to sue any health professional who has provided an abortion.

Details: Idaho's law does make exceptions for cases of rape or incest, but a person must have reported it to law enforcement and shown a police report to the abortion provider to qualify for an exception.

A rapist's family members can also sue medical providers if the victim becomes pregnant.

Planned Parenthood sued the state shortly after the bill became law.

The big picture: Planned Parenthood affiliates have urged people in Idaho to stock up on birth control and Plan B.