Airlines to recall 32,000 employees with fresh aid from Congress

An American Airlines agent checks in travelers during the Covid-19 pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
American Airlines and United Airlines said they would recall some 32,000 workers furloughed in October if Congress approves a new round of federal aid as expected.
Why it matters: Airline workers again scored a special carve-out in Congress' latest coronavirus relief package by arguing that aviation — and the role airlines will play in delivering COVID-19 vaccines — is essential to the U.S. and its economy.
Driving the news: After months of negotiations, congressional leaders reached a compromise on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion government spending bill.
- The House will move quickly to pass the bill on Monday night, with the Senate likely to stay late to vote in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Details: The package includes $15 billion for airlines to extend the payroll support program, which expired Sept. 30, plus $1 billion for related airline contractors.
- It would enable the airline industry to recall tens of thousands of jobs that disappeared when air travel collapsed during the pandemic.
- In a letter to employees, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said workers' pay and benefits would be retroactive to Dec. 1.
- "And, if passed into law quickly, we should be able to get everyone a paycheck on Christmas Eve," he said in a video message.
The catch: Restored jobs could only be temporary if air travel doesn't pick up again by March 31, when the renewed aid expires, warned United CEO Scott Kirby in a message to his employees.
- "We don't expect customer demand to change much between now and the end of the first quarter of 2021," he wrote.
- "The truth is, we just don't see anything in the data that shows a huge difference in bookings over the next few months. That is why we expect the recall will be temporary."
- "Even though vaccinations have started and there are millions of doses being distributed around the country, we're still months and months away from the majority of the population getting vaccinated."