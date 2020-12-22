Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Airlines to recall 32,000 employees with fresh aid from Congress

An American Airlines agent checks in travelers during the Covid-19 pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines and United Airlines said they would recall some 32,000 workers furloughed in October if Congress approves a new round of federal aid as expected.

Why it matters: Airline workers again scored a special carve-out in Congress' latest coronavirus relief package by arguing that aviation — and the role airlines will play in delivering COVID-19 vaccines — is essential to the U.S. and its economy.

Driving the news: After months of negotiations, congressional leaders reached a compromise on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion government spending bill.

  • The House will move quickly to pass the bill on Monday night, with the Senate likely to stay late to vote in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Details: The package includes $15 billion for airlines to extend the payroll support program, which expired Sept. 30, plus $1 billion for related airline contractors.

  • It would enable the airline industry to recall tens of thousands of jobs that disappeared when air travel collapsed during the pandemic.
  • In a letter to employees, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said workers' pay and benefits would be retroactive to Dec. 1.
  • "And, if passed into law quickly, we should be able to get everyone a paycheck on Christmas Eve," he said in a video message.

The catch: Restored jobs could only be temporary if air travel doesn't pick up again by March 31, when the renewed aid expires, warned United CEO Scott Kirby in a message to his employees.

  • "We don't expect customer demand to change much between now and the end of the first quarter of 2021," he wrote.
  • "The truth is, we just don't see anything in the data that shows a huge difference in bookings over the next few months. That is why we expect the recall will be temporary."
  • "Even though vaccinations have started and there are millions of doses being distributed around the country, we're still months and months away from the majority of the population getting vaccinated."

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

The House on Monday released the text of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion government spending bill that Congress expects to pass before the holidays.

The state of play: The House will move quickly to pass the bill on Monday night, with the Senate likely to stay late to vote in the early hours of Tuesday morning. This gives lawmakers and their staff just hours to review a 5,593-page bill — one of the largest rescue packages in U.S. history.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
Dec 20, 2020 - Economy & Business

Instacart is latest gig company to request early vaccines for workers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Instacart has asked public health authorities to include its workers as part of the essential workers who'll get COVID-19 vaccines, according to letters it provided to Axios. Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have made similar requests in recent days.

Why it matters: These workers are disproportionately bearing more exposure and risk than many of their customers, who have the luxury of staying home and having their groceries and food delivered.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K. — Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: Biden receives vaccine on live television.
  3. Congress: Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill — House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference.
  4. Business: 2021 will cement the winners' and losers' brackets created by the pandemic economy.
  5. World: U.K. faces dueling crises as new coronavirus variant shuts down borders ahead of Brexit cliff — Thailand tests tens of thousands after record surge in cases.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

