Airlines to recall 32,000 employees with fresh aid from Congress

American Airlines and United Airlines said they would recall some 32,000 workers furloughed in October if Congress approves a new round of federal aid as expected.

Why it matters: Airline workers again scored a special carve-out in Congress' latest coronavirus relief package by arguing that aviation — and the role airlines will play in delivering COVID-19 vaccines — is essential to the U.S. and its economy.

Driving the news: After months of negotiations, congressional leaders reached a compromise on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion government spending bill.

The House will move quickly to pass the bill on Monday night, with the Senate likely to stay late to vote in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Details: The package includes $15 billion for airlines to extend the payroll support program, which expired Sept. 30, plus $1 billion for related airline contractors.

It would enable the airline industry to recall tens of thousands of jobs that disappeared when air travel collapsed during the pandemic.

In a letter to employees, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said workers' pay and benefits would be retroactive to Dec. 1.

"And, if passed into law quickly, we should be able to get everyone a paycheck on Christmas Eve," he said in a video message.

The catch: Restored jobs could only be temporary if air travel doesn't pick up again by March 31, when the renewed aid expires, warned United CEO Scott Kirby in a message to his employees.