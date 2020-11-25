Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Confusion remains over AstraZeneca vaccine

Medical syringes are seen with AstraZeneca and University of Oxford logos displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Experts are still trying to make sense of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine.

The big question: Oxford and AstraZeneca said their vaccine was 90% effective in people who got a half dose followed by a full dose, and 62% effective in people who got two full doses. Why would a lower dose be more effective?

The intrigue: The 90% figure has gotten a lot more attention because it’s a lot more impressive, but it may be a somewhat distorted picture.

  • In clinical trials for the vaccine, the half-dose version — the one with 90% efficacy — was tested on a group that didn’t include anyone older than 55, Bloomberg reports from a briefing by Operation Warp Speed officials.
  • The half-dose version was a mistake, owing to some under-filled vials.

The other side: Some researchers believe the difference is real, and not a data issue.

  • Smaller doses may be more effective in stimulating certain parts of the body’s immune response, or that a larger dose may blunt the body’s response to some parts of the virus, according to an article in Nature.

Our thought bubble: All we’ve seen so far, for all three vaccines, are press releases. Experts still need to see scientific, peer-reviewed findings.

  • “I'm glad this is not the first vaccine to read out, because it is awfully confusing for experts and non-experts alike,” University of Florida professor Natalie Dean, an expert on vaccine clinical trial design, said in a Twitter thread.

Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - Economy & Business

UPS and Ford prepare for vaccine distribution with ultra-cold freezers

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty

UPS and Ford Motor Company have both announced they ordered portable, ultra-low temperature freezers for storing coronavirus vaccines when they become available.

Why it matters: While the promising vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 95% effective, it can only be stored at or around -70 degrees Celsius.

Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Essential workers are likely to get vaccine priority.
  2. Health: What overwhelmed hospitals look like.
  3. World: U.S. hotspots far outpacing Europe's — Business activity is plunging in Europe as COVID-19 cases rise.
  4. Economy: Airlines push for "COVID-free passports."
  5. 1 🦃 thing: Axios-Ipsos poll: 6 in 10 Americans are dialing back Thanksgiving plans.
Shawna Chen
13 hours ago - Health

France to end second lockdown after three weeks

Photo: Marc Piasecki via Getty

France will begin a three-stage plan to phase out its second COVID-19 lockdown of the year, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Last week’s virus cases across the country amounted to one-third the number of cases seen in early November, the New York Times reports. Health experts have warned France not to repeat its mistakes from the spring as the nation moves to ease restrictions.

