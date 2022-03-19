Why it matters: A company's role in spewing more greenhouse gas emissions and its exposures to climate risks are becoming key metrics in the evaluations conducted by investors, customers, and the public.

New climate disclosure regimes are being put in place around the world, setting expectations for how companies will do business as climate change threatens everyone and everything on the planet.

Driving the news: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is likely to vote Monday on an initial proposal to require climate-related disclosures for publicly-traded companies.

It's likely to apply to emissions from a company's operations and the energy it consumes, but it's not yet clear what it will propose as far as emissions from a company's supply chain.

The big picture: The U.S. is quite behind on rolling out climate-related disclosure requirements. There are more than 175 policies worldwide focused on reporting and disclosures, and hundreds more on other aspects of green finance, per Green Finance Platform.

For example, the U.K. in October announced that large domestic companies would have to comply with disclosures as recommended by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures whose members hail from G20 nations. That mandate, which takes effect April 6, will apply to more than 1,300 of the biggest U.K.-registered companies and financial institutions.

The European Union last spring adopted a package of new rules that will go in effect in 2023 and increase the number of Europe-based companies that have to comply to 49,000.

Between the lines: While the SEC is reportedly expected to require disclosures of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, the Scope 3 category remains the wildcard.

Scope 1 emissions are generated from a company’s operations, while Scope 2 emissions relate to its energy consumption.

Scope 3 emissions — those from a business’s supply chain, and whose methodologies for measuring have room for improvement — may end up only being required for certain companies for which they make up the bulk.

The big challenge: Standardization.

As each country or region adopts its own approach, divergent disclosure requirements, standards, and scopes could create more reporting loopholes and opportunities for continued “greenwashing” from companies.

What’s next: If a majority of the SEC commissioners vote to move the proposal forward, the agency will then open it to public comment. The final rules could be ready as early as October.