U.S. protesters topple statues in "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage"

A protester stands over a toppled statue of President Theodore Roosevelt during an Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage protest in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Anti-colonization demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, pulled down statues of the late Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt ahead of the Columbus Day federal holiday, per the Oregonian.

Driving the news: Sunday night's action was part of a movement that organizers called, "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage." The protests continued elsewhere in the U.S. Monday, with monuments defaced or torn down in Chicago and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Of note: The Portland demonstrators sprayed the bottom of his statute the words "Dakota 38," in reference to the number of Dakota Native Americans executed in 1862 after being accused of slaying white settlers.

  • The execution, which occurred while Lincoln was president, marks the biggest mass execution in U.S. history, per the New York Times.
  • Roosevelt supported eugenics, the NYT notes. He was quoted as saying, "I don't go so far as to think that the only good Indians are dead Indians, but I believe nine out of 10 are, and I shouldn’t like to inquire too closely into the case of the 10th."

Zoom in: In Santa Fe, New Mexico, protesters pulled down an obelisk honoring what the inscription called "heroes" who died battling "savage Indians," the Albuquerque Journal reports.

  • In Chicago, a logo statue of the Blackhawks ice hockey team depicting Native American leader Black Hawk outside the United Center was being sent for repair after it was defaced early Monday with words including "land back," per the Chicago Sun-Times.

What they're saying: Santa Fe protest organizers said in a statement to news outlets that every day is Indigenous People's Day, "and we are here to remind the world that this is, was, and always will be Indigenous [homelands], and we will do what is necessary to protect it."

The other side: President Trump did not respond to the Santa Fe protest, but on Portland, he tweeted, "The Radical Left fools in Portland don’t want any help from real Law Enforcement which we will provide instantaneously. Vote!"

The big picture: Dozens Confederate statues and symbols have been torn down or removed in the U.S. and around the world this year in response to recent Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racism.

  • Trump signed an executive order in June to denounce protesters who had defaced Civil War and World War II monuments.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with news of the Chicago protest.

GOP senator defends Trump by claiming mask mandate would have failed

One of President Trump's most loyal Senate allies says it was a sign of "respect" from the president to not push for nationwide face mask adoption.

  • Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told "Axios on HBO" that "Trump's default position is generally for individual responsibility and individual outcomes. And so while he's said, 'It's up to you,' that's a respect."

Why it matters: Face masks are a key part of controlling the spread of coronavirus, and many state and local officials clashed over implementing mask mandates.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test — Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in CapitolFauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad.
  2. Health: Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient — Scientists confirm first documented COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. — Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine
  3. Economics: The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests.
  4. World: Vaccine initiative now covers almost entire world, but not U.S. or Russia —U.K. prime minister announces 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  5. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient

Photo: Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday has paused a study of its COVID-19 vaccine due to an "unexplained illness in a study participant.

Situational awareness: "This is the normal process. This doesn't mean the illness is related to the vaccine. But these things need to get investigated by an independent committee. Happens in many Phase III trials," Florian Krammer, a professor at School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, noted on Twitter.

