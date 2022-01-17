Sign up for our daily briefing

Colleyville Rabbi credits survival to active-shooter training

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, one of the people taken hostage in a synagogue outside Fort Worth on Saturday, said in an interview with CBS Monday that he initially took in the man because he thought he needed shelter.

The big picture: Cytron-Walker said he spoke to the hostage taker, identified by the FBI as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram, for several minutes and made him tea before Akram took the rabbi and three other people hostage during Shabbat services for around 11 hours in Colleyville, Texas.

  • The standoff between Akram and law enforcement officials ended after Cytron-Walker and two other hostages who were still in the synagogue were saved by a hostage rescue team and the gunman was killed.
  • Authorities said they believe the suspect was motivated by a desire to free a Pakistani neuroscientist serving an 86-year sentence in a Texas prison for assaulting U.S. federal agents, employees and nationals in Afghanistan.

What they're saying: "It was terrifying. It was overwhelming and we're still processing. It's been a lot," Cytron-Walker said.

  • "When I saw an opportunity where he wasn't in a good position, I made sure that the two gentlemen who were with me that they were ready to go. The exit wasn't too far away. I told them to go, I threw a chair at the gunman and I headed for the door. And all three of us where able to get out without a shot being fired."
  • "I just want to give thanks and appreciation for all of the love and all of the support from the Jewish community, my people, from the Muslim community, from the Christian community, from all faiths, all backgrounds, friends, acquaintances, strangers all over the world. It's truly been overwhelming. Thank you so much."

Cytron-Walker said members of his congregation had taken active shooter courses with the FBI, the Colleyville Police Department, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network.

  • "They really teach you in those moments that when your life is threatened, you need to do whatever you can to get to safety, you need to do whatever you can to get out," he added.

Go deeper: British national named in Colleyville synagogue standoff

British national named in Colleyville synagogue standoff

A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Jan. 16. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

British national Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue outside Fort Worth on Saturday, the FBI said in a statement.

The latest: Greater Manchester Police, in Northwest England, tweeted on Sunday night that officers had arrested and detained two teenagers in South Manchester for questioning in relation to the siege in Colleyville, Texas, "as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack."

Thousands without power as "hazardous" winter storm lashes East Coast

Satellite imagery of the Northeastern U.S. taken by NOAA on Jan. 17. Photo: NOAA

A major winter storm was lashing much of the East Coast on Sunday, causing widespread power outages and disrupting travel over the holiday weekend.

The latest: Extremely high wind gusts over 60 miles per hour were recorded in parts of the East cost Monday morning, and more than 129,200 customers from New York to Georgia were still without power, according to estimates from PowerOutage.us.

Book bans are back in style

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

School districts from Pennsylvania to Wyoming are bowing to pressure from some conservative groups to review — then purge from public school libraries — books about LGBTQ issues and people of color.

Why it matters: A pivotal midterm election year, COVID frustrations and a backlash against efforts to call out systemic racism — driven disproportionately by white, suburban and rural parents — have made public schools ground zero in the culture wars.

