Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

One hostage released as FBI continues crisis negotiations at Texas synagogue

Kierra Frazier

SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15. Photo: ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI's Dallas Field Office and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting an "active operational and investigative" hostage situation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday, according to a statement from the local police department in Colleyville, 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

The latest: "Shortly after 5 p.m. [CST], a male hostage was released uninjured" from Congregation Beth Israel where SWAT operations are active, the police department said in an updated statement. "FBI Crisis Negotiators continue contact with the subject."

  • Bureau spokesperson Katie Chaumont earlier told members of the press that the subject was a man though she declined to say whether he was armed.

Driving the news: No injuries have been reported and the department declined to disclose how many people remain inside with the subject.

  • "Officers arrived on and observed an emergency situation that warranted an evacuation of the surrounding areas" at 10:41 a.m. CST, according to the CPD statement. North Tarrant Regional SWAT Team and other neighboring agencies are assisting the FBI, CPD and TDPS.

What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) described a "tense hostage situation" on Twitter later Saturday afternoon and said the TDPS is "working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome.”

  • President Biden has "been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area," press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted on Saturday. "He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops."
  • "Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership," she added.
  • Attorney General Merrick Garland has also been briefed and is monitoring the situation, according to the Justice Department.

The big picture: The Shabbat Services, which began at 10 a.m., were livestreamed on Facebook until a man was heard shouting.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Stef W. KightJared Whalen
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The new normal: Google searches reveal America's COVID shopping habits

Data: The New Normal; Google Trends; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

As the pandemic enters its third year, some of America's COVID-era shopping habits — including strong demand for tequila and sweatpants — are here to stay.

Driving the news: Axios worked with Google Trends and the Schema Design firm to create The New Normal, which analyzes the products Americans have Googled since 2020. Items with a lasting increase in search interest help fill in the details of what our "new normal" looks like.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines — Experts warn of more COVID-19 variants after Omicron — WHO recommends 2 new treatments — What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gas— Puerto Rico expands booster shot requirements— Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: You can start ordering free COVID tests Wednesday — Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals.
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic— Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions— CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: Biden admin threatens to take back Arizona's COVID aid over anti-mask rules — Students across U.S. walkout of classes to demand safer COVID protocols — West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Youngkin ends mandates for masks in schools and COVID vaccinations for state workers.
  6. World: Beijing reports first local Omicron case weeks before Winter Olympics — Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Youngkin ends mandates for masks in schools and COVID vaccinations for state workers

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives the inaugural address after being sworn in on Jan. 15. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders following his swearing in ceremony on Saturday, including those that overturn Virginia's mask mandate for public schools and a COVID vaccination requirement for state workers.

Driving the news: Youngkin also signed an order that bans the teaching of critical race theory, a major focus of the 2021 campaign.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow