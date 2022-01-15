One hostage released as FBI continues crisis negotiations at Texas synagogue

Sign up for our daily briefing
SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15. Photo: ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images
The FBI's Dallas Field Office and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting an "active operational and investigative" hostage situation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday, according to a statement from the local police department in Colleyville, 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.
The latest: "Shortly after 5 p.m. [CST], a male hostage was released uninjured" from Congregation Beth Israel where SWAT operations are active, the police department said in an updated statement. "FBI Crisis Negotiators continue contact with the subject."
- Bureau spokesperson Katie Chaumont earlier told members of the press that the subject was a man though she declined to say whether he was armed.
Driving the news: No injuries have been reported and the department declined to disclose how many people remain inside with the subject.
- "Officers arrived on and observed an emergency situation that warranted an evacuation of the surrounding areas" at 10:41 a.m. CST, according to the CPD statement. North Tarrant Regional SWAT Team and other neighboring agencies are assisting the FBI, CPD and TDPS.
What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) described a "tense hostage situation" on Twitter later Saturday afternoon and said the TDPS is "working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome.”
- President Biden has "been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area," press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted on Saturday. "He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops."
- "Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership," she added.
- Attorney General Merrick Garland has also been briefed and is monitoring the situation, according to the Justice Department.
The big picture: The Shabbat Services, which began at 10 a.m., were livestreamed on Facebook until a man was heard shouting.
- Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker leads the congregation, according to the Beth Israel website.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.