51 mins ago - Technology

A new social app wins quarantine buzz

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The annual South by Southwest festival has long been the launchpad of choice for new social apps looking for attention — but even with the festival's cancellation this year during the pandemic, app makers are finding ways to garner buzz.

Driving the news: Over the last few days, Silicon Valley insiders have been obsessing over a new app called Clubhouse, which lets users join group audio chat rooms.

  • Created by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, the app is still only available via invite, and like many others that take this approach to solicit early feedback before being widely released, it’s also benefiting from the buzz generated by the exclusivity.

Yes, but: Just like the many apps that saw fast success amid SXSW attendees and subsequently faded into obscurity, the same can easily happen now. Only Twitter and Foursquare have truly endured in the years after hot SXSW debuts.

  • This may be a great time to bring consumers new social networking products, since so many people have to much time on their hands, says David Thacker, a new consumer-focused partner at venture firm Greylock — but it's tricky to distinguish fleeting fads from longer-term successes.

Notably, Davison was behind Highlight, an app that became the breakout hit of SXSW in 2012. (Remember Highlight? Didn’t think so.)

Houseparty, the group video chat app seeing renewed popularity right now as people seek to connect with friends and family online, also has roots in SXSW.

The bottom line: Don’t be surprised if more social apps take advantage of the collective need for new entertainment and digital socializing to become hits — but lasting beyond that will be the real challenge.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Date from home: Romance in the age of the coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Widespread social distancing has forced Americans to get creative with how they connect to one another, including romantically.

The big picture: The dating industry was poised to take a hit amid the coronavirus outbreak as potential suitors are generally unable to meet in-person. Platform Match, which also owns Tinder and OkCupid, has seen stocks tumble 25%. But daters are turning to digital courtship through video chats and virtual activities as an alternative.

Go deeperArrowApr 18, 2020 - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 759,600 on Sunday, while total deaths have surged past 40,600.

Driving the news: Nursing homes must now report all COVID-19 cases directly to the CDC, and families and patients at the facilities must also be informed, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said during a briefing Sunday.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Neal RothschildSara FischerAlexi McCammond

Trump show dominates pandemic while Biden's voice fades

Data: Internet Archive Television News Archive, NewsWhip, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Parse.ly, Google Trends; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump's presence during the coronavirus pandemic completely dwarfs Joe Biden's across nearly every media channel. As the president riffs for hours in front of TV cameras, Biden is chugging away on virtual livestreams — practically unnoticed.

The big picture: Biden may be the Democratic nominee for all practical purposes, but the virus crisis is making it easier for Trump to dominate pretty much all measures of media attention — and harder for Biden to gain any traction.

Go deeperArrowApr 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy