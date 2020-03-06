31 mins ago - Health

SXSW 2020 canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Gerry Hanan/Getty Images for SXSW

South by Southwest, the annual film, music and technology convention held in Austin, has been canceled due to mounting concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, its organizers and the city announced on Friday.

The big picture: SXSW, which attracts more than 400,000 attendees per year to the city's downtown, made the move after a number of its biggest exhibitors, including Apple, Twitter, Amazon and Facebook, pulled out.

"We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU," the event's organizers said.

Go deeper: Coronavirus drives more tech industry events to be postponed or canceled

Go deeper

Axios

Netflix and Apple the latest to pull out of SXSW over coronavirus concerns

The 2019 SXSW Conference at Paramount Theatre, Austin, Texas, March 2019. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Netflix is the latest big name to withdraw from this month's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the streaming giant confirmed to Axios Wednesday night.

Details: Apple told Axios earlier in the evening that it was withdrawing from the event.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 5, 2020 - Health
Ina Fried

Thousands sign petition for SXSW to be canceled because of coronavirus

A SXSW panel in March 2019. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

More than 15,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the cancellation of the upcoming SXSW festival in Austin, Texas — though organizers insist the event will go on as scheduled this month.

Why it matters: The show is a huge gathering that brings in tons of tourism revenue to the city, but also brings together people from all over the world into lots of tightly packed spaces.

Go deeperArrowMar 2, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Scoop: Coronavirus forces TED conference to delay or go digital

Photo: Ina Fried/Axios

The TED conference in Vancouver is the latest major gathering to be affected by the coronavirus, with organizers telling Axios they plan to either postpone the event or hold a digital-only gathering.

Why it matters: The high-profile weeklong conference brings together some of the biggest names in tech, entertainment and business.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Technology