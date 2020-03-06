SXSW 2020 canceled amid coronavirus concerns

South by Southwest, the annual film, music and technology convention held in Austin, has been canceled due to mounting concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, its organizers and the city announced on Friday.

The big picture: SXSW, which attracts more than 400,000 attendees per year to the city's downtown, made the move after a number of its biggest exhibitors, including Apple, Twitter, Amazon and Facebook, pulled out.

"We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU," the event's organizers said.

