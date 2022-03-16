Citi to cover travel expenses for U.S. staff seeking an abortion

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As states increasingly pass new abortion restrictions, Citigroup will now cover travel costs for U.S.-based employees seeking an abortion.

Driving the news: "In response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S., beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources," Citi wrote in a filing for its shareholders meetings set for next month.

The policy will cover travel expenses, including airfare and lodging, that individuals who travel out of state to receive an abortion may incur, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: The move comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation last year that banned abortion after six weeks, making it one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S.

Idaho recently passed a Texas-style abortion ban that now heads to the governor. Other conservative states have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws in an effort to overturn Roe v. Wade.

State of play: Citi joins a number of companies that have provided resources for employers in response to Texas' abortion ban.

Lyft and Uber both announced last year that they will cover all legal fees for drivers sued under the Texas law.

The CEO of Match Group also said last year that she was creating a fund for Texas-based employees that will "help cover the additional costs incurred" if they need to seek care outside of the state due to the ban.

