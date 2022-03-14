Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

An Idaho bill outlawing abortions after six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant, is now heading to the governor for a signature.

Why it matters: Following Texas' six-week abortion ban, Idaho could become the second state in the U.S. to effectively ban the procedure after six weeks.

Driving the news: Idaho's House voted 51-14 on Monday to approve legislation, the Washington Post reported. The Idaho Senate approved the Republican-backed bill earlier this month and the law now heads to Gov. Brad Little's (R) desk to be signed.

Little has 10 days to sign the bill and the legislation would potentially take effect 30 days later, ahead of the Mississippi abortion case currently being litigated in the Supreme Court, per the Post.

Planned Parenthood says it will not continue to perform abortions past six weeks at its clinics if the legislation becomes law, 19th News reported.

While Idaho's bill does copy elements of Texas' abortion ban, the two differ in certain aspects.

The Texas abortion ban does not provide any exceptions for rape or incest and allows private citizens to sue anyone suspected of helping a woman obtain an abortion.

The Idaho abortion ban does allow for some exceptions in cases of incest or rape, but requires the pregnant person to have reported their rape or incest to the police and to provide the abortion provider with a police report, 19th News reported.

Idaho's ban only permits the person receiving the abortion or their family to sue for damages and only allows for the doctor to be sued, per 19th News.

Worth noting: The number of abortions performed in Texas fell by 60% in the first month after its restrictive ban took effect, forcing travel to neighboring states to access abortion providers, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reported.