48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cities declare racism a public health crisis

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Photo: Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a public health crisis on Friday, and plans to reallocate $3 million from the police department's budget to put toward public health, NPR reports.

Why it matters: Several cities and counties across the U.S. have declared racism a public health crisis or have drafts awaiting votes and final decisions. The trend follows more than two weeks of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, as nationwide protesters demand action from their elected officials.

"'It is Milwaukee County's responsibility to address racism, including seeking solutions to reshape the discourse, actively engaging all citizens in racial justice work. Local government needs to take a leadership role and we intend to do so."
— County Executive Chris Abele in a statement, per WBUR

The state of play: Milwaukee was the first city in the country to declare racism a public health crisis, CBS reports. The city was named the most segregated in the country by the Census Bureau in 2017.

Racism has been declared a public health crisis in:

Go deeper: Minneapolis city council official calls for racism to be declared a public health emergency

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 7,713,571 — Total deaths: 427,400 — Total recoveries — 3,660,537Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,057,400 — Total deaths: 115,036 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. States: New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: India reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenSara Kehaulani Goo
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The bottom-up revolution goes global, viral

Photos (clockwise from top left): Julia Rendleman/Reuters, Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, Francisco Seco/AP, Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

The bottom-up revolution ignited by the killing of George Floyd is spreading and appears to be sticking, toppling statues and statutes in a cultural and intellectual uprising the world hasn't seen in 50 years.

Why it matters: Fueled by social media and live news coverage, fury over George Floyd's murder on Memorial Day raced across the country within days — and around the world within a week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pushes rally date originally set for Juneteenth amid pressure

President Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced via tweet that he's rescheduling his first rally since the coronavirus lockdown from June 19 to June 20, following criticism that it was set for Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News earlier this week: “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration.” But Democrats used the rally's originally assigned timing to call out the president amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow