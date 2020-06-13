Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a public health crisis on Friday, and plans to reallocate $3 million from the police department's budget to put toward public health, NPR reports.

Why it matters: Several cities and counties across the U.S. have declared racism a public health crisis or have drafts awaiting votes and final decisions. The trend follows more than two weeks of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, as nationwide protesters demand action from their elected officials.

"'It is Milwaukee County's responsibility to address racism, including seeking solutions to reshape the discourse, actively engaging all citizens in racial justice work. Local government needs to take a leadership role and we intend to do so."

— County Executive Chris Abele in a statement, per WBUR

The state of play: Milwaukee was the first city in the country to declare racism a public health crisis, CBS reports. The city was named the most segregated in the country by the Census Bureau in 2017.

Racism has been declared a public health crisis in:

