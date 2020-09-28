Cindy McCain joins board of Biden transition team

Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, has joined the board of Joe Biden's presidential transition team.

Why it matters: McCain, who endorsed Biden last week after allegations in The Atlantic that President Trump had denigrated members of the military, joins former Veterans Affairs Secretary Bob McDonald as the second registered Republican on the transition board.

The big picture: Other high-profile members of the transition board include New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to the Wall Street Journal.

What they're saying: "This transition is like no other, preparing amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy, which makes Mrs. McCain’s experience as a business woman, philanthropist, and longtime advocate for issues impacting women and children all the more valuable," said transition co-chair and former Sen. Ted Kaufman.

"Diversity of ideology and background is a core value of the transition, and today’s announcement is another step demonstrating the importance of unifying the country under a Biden-Harris administration.”

