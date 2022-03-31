CIA Director William Burns tests positive for COVID-19

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

CIA Director William Burns, 65, tested positive for COVID-19 from a routine PCR test, the agency said Thursday.

Driving the news: Burns last saw President Biden Wednesday morning "in a socially distanced meeting, and was wearing an N-95 mask. Their interaction is not considered close contact as defined by CDC guidance," the CIA said in a news release.

Burns is working from home.

The big picture: Burns joins a growing number of people in the high levels of the U.S. government to test positive recently. White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and press secretary Jen Psaki have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.