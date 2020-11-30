Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after recovering from COVID-19

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) returned to in-person work on Monday after quarantining with an asymptomatic case of the coronavirus, his office said in a statement.

Why it matters: Grassley, 87, is the second oldest member of the Senate, meaning he was at high risk for a severe infection. But the senator reports that he remained asymptomatic the entire time he was in quarantine.

  • Grassley, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate, had not missed a roll call vote in 27 years.
  • His positive test came the same week that 87-year-old Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) and Sen. Rick Scott also tested positive for COVID-19.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Hospital crisis deepens as holiday season nears.
  2. Vaccine: Moderna to file for FDA emergency use authorizationVaccinating rural America won't be easy — Being last in the vaccine queue is young people's next big COVID test.
  3. Politics: Bipartisan group of senators seeks stimulus dealChuck Grassley returns to Senate after recovering from COVID-19.
  4. Economy: Wall Street wonders how bad economy has to get for Congress to act.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: The state of play of the top vaccines.
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group of senators seeks coronavirus stimulus deal

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine). Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

At least eight Republican and Democratic senators have formed an informal working group aimed at securing new coronavirus spending during the lame-duck session, a move favored by President-elect Biden, two sources familiar with the group tell Axios.

Why it matters: It may be the most significant bipartisan step toward COVID relief in months.

Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

FCC chairman to depart in January

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ajit Pai will leave his post as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission on Jan. 20, the agency said today.

Why it matters: Pai's Inauguration Day departure is in keeping with agency tradition, and could set up the Biden administration with a 2-1 Democratic majority at the FCC if the Senate fails to confirm another Trump nominee during the lame-duck period.

