Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after recovering from COVID-19

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) returned to in-person work on Monday after quarantining with an asymptomatic case of the coronavirus, his office said in a statement.
Why it matters: Grassley, 87, is the second oldest member of the Senate, meaning he was at high risk for a severe infection. But the senator reports that he remained asymptomatic the entire time he was in quarantine.
- Grassley, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate, had not missed a roll call vote in 27 years.
- His positive test came the same week that 87-year-old Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) and Sen. Rick Scott also tested positive for COVID-19.