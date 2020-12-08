Get the latest market trends in your inbox

New Zealand PM apologizes for failings identified by inquiry into Christchurch attack

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media in Wellington, New Zealan, during a media at lunchtime Tuesday local time, just before the release of the inquiry into the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand security agencies have apologised to those affected by last year's shootings at two Christchurch mosques after an inquiry found failings that led to the terrorist attack.

Why it matters: The attack by a white supremacist was one of the biggest mass killings by a single gunman and the worst in New Zealand's modern history. It prompted governments and tech companies to sign on to an agreement to reduce violent extremist content online after the terrorist broadcast the shootings on Facebook Live.

Details: The 792-page Royal Commission of Inquiry report examined the role of New Zealand's security and intelligence agencies in the lead-up to the March 15, 2019 shootings, which killed 51 people.

  • The inquiry found that a focus of counter-terrorism resources on the threat of Islamist extremist terrorism to be "inappropriate."
  • "New Zealand authorities have focused their counter-terrorism resources almost exclusively on Muslim communities in New Zealand," an academic said in a submission, per Newshub. "New Zealand authorities appear to have been institutionally blind to terror threats from white nationalist and far right actors and groups, and threats to Muslim communities in particular."
  • The government said in an emailed statement it has agreed "in principle to implement all 44 recommendations contained in the Royal Commission of Inquiry."

What they're saying: "The Royal Commission found no failures within any Government agencies that would have allowed the individual's planning and preparation to have been detected but did identify many lessons to be learnt and significant areas needing change," Ardern said in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon local time.

  • "For many years, the Muslim community has raised concerns over issues like the disproportionate scrutiny by security and intelligence agencies. This report confirms there was an 'inappropriate concentration of resources'. It also identifies failings within the firearms licensing system.
"The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack. But these were both failings nonetheless and for that I apologise."

Read the report, via DocumentCloud:

Axios
34 mins ago - Health

Florida police raid home of data scientist who challenged state on COVID-19 data

Florida state police on Monday raided the home of a former state health department data scientist who created her own coronavirus case tracker as an alternative to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Driving the news: The raid comes several months after Rebekah Jones was fired over what she said was refusing to "manipulate data" for the state, per the Tallahassee Diplomat.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to pick retired General Lloyd Austin for Pentagon chief

Army General Lloyd Austin III in March 2016 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: This will be the second consecutive administration to go against the tradition of civilian control at the Department of Defense. Austin, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, would also be the first Black secretary of defense in American history.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
2 hours ago - World

Biden could face early tensions with Mexico's López Obrador

Biden (then VP) and López Obrador (then a presidential candidate) in Mexico City in 2012. Photo: Uri Cortez/AFP via Getty

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is off to an awkward start with President-elect Biden. Along with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, he's one of the very few world leaders still declining to recognize Biden’s victory.

Why it matters: López Obrador’s stance may soon be forgotten, but it could foreshadow tensions in a relationship that will be crucial in the coming years as the U.S. and Mexico attempt to contain COVID-19, rebuild their economies and tackle shared challenges like immigration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow