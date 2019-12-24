Christian Post journalist Napp Nazworth left the company Monday over plans to publish a pro-President Trump editorial striking at Christianity Today for rebuking the administration, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: An op-ed by Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli brought attention to a split among Evangelical Christians. The piece called for Trump's removal despite his continued Evangelical support, and argued that Christians can no longer make the trade-off of accepting an "immoral" president in order to protect pro-life policies.