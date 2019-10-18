Americans are increasingly shedding their religious affiliations

The share of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly in tandem with a sharp drop in the percentage that identifies as Christians, reports AP, based on data from the Pew Research Center.
The big picture: Many of the country's biggest religious institutions are mired in upheaval and scandal, as well as criticized for failing to adapt to modern norms, further alienating potential attendees.
- The Catholic Church and Southern Baptist Convention are both facing ongoing sex abuse scandals.
- The United Methodist Church, which comprises the largest group of Protestants in the U.S., is facing a possible schism over the inclusion of LGBTQ in its community.
By the numbers: Pew said 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christian, down from 77% in 2009, based on telephone surveys from 2018 and 2019.
- The percentage of people who identify as atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular," often referred to as the "nones," stands at 26%, up from 17% in 2009.
- 43% of U.S. adults identify as Protestant, compared to 51% in 2009.
- 20% of U.S. adults identify as Catholic, compared to 23% in 2009.
