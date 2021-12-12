Chris Wallace leaving Fox News after 18 years

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades, he announced Sunday.
Why it matters: Known for his impartiality and tough interviews, Wallace was the bedrock of the network's hard news division, commanding respect from political leaders on both sides of the aisle, even at a time when cable news has become much more polarizing.
- His program will be helmed by rotating news anchors until a permanent host is named, according to an email from a Fox News spokesperson.
Details: In a statement on his final show Sunday, Wallace said “It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this."
- "Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride."
- "We’ve covered five presidential elections, interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush, travelled the world — sitting down with France’s Emanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. And I’ve gotten to spend Sunday mornings with you. It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here. There’s a lot you can do on Sundays. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish. But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out. And so —for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching FOX News Sunday.”
In a statement, Fox News Media said, “We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”
The big picture: Wallace marks the latest in a string of cable news host departures and shakeups in the past few weeks and months.
- NBC News' Brian Williams signed off from his 11 p.m. program on MSNBC last week after 28 years with the network.
- CNN's Chris Cuomo was terminated from the network last Saturday following new revelations from a legal review made by the company into Cuomo's involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal, leaving CNN's 9 p.m. primetime spot open.
- MSNBC's Rachel Maddow is expected to leave her daily program next year as she pursues different types of journalism endeavors with the network, which will leave MSNBC's 9 p.m. primetime spot open.