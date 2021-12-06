Chris Cuomo on Monday announced that he is stepping away from his SiriusXM radio show, citing difficulties brought on by new revelations about his involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal.

State of play: CNN fired Cuomo last week after reviewing documents that showed that the star news anchor used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.

Earlier last week, Cuomo said on his radio show that the network's previously announced indefinite suspension "hurts" and is "embarrassing."

What he's saying: "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Cuomo wrote in a tweet Monday.

"While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," he added. "So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next."

"I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there."